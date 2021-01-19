More than 1,000 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to new data released by the state Monday.
It showed that 1,040 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fourth highest in the state, trailing only Johnson, Linn and Polk counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 53 people since Thursday.
Meanwhile, 3,182 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Sunday -- a total that was 749 higher than Thursday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Sunday were:
- Clayton County residents: 645 who have received one dose (an increase of 112 from Thursday); 19 fully vaccinated (an increase of one)
- Delaware County residents: 725 who have received one dose (increase of 25); 46 fully vaccinated (increase of four)
- Jackson County residents: 565 who have received one dose (increase of 114); 69 fully vaccinated (increase of eight)
- Jones County residents: 918 who have received one dose (increase of 117); 56 fully vaccinated (increase of two)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported today that as of Sunday, 12,604 people statewide had been fully vaccinated -- 1,788 more than on Thursday. A total of 104,802 had received one dose so far, an increase of 7,443 from Thursday.