Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- A change in the way the State of Iowa reports COVID-19-related deaths contributed to increased tallies in such deaths in area counties and across the state. Clayton County added nine new COVID-19-related deaths between 8 p.m. Monday, when the changes were announced, and 5 p.m. Tuesday. Delaware County added eight such deaths. Jones County added five more. Jackson and Dubuque counties each had one additional death since 8 p.m. Monday, but it should be noted that Dubuque County’s toll jumped by 14 Monday evening when the change in methodology was first begun.
- After a jump of 180 deaths statewide Monday evening, the toll from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday increased by 21 to 2,919.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County tallied two additional deaths Tuesday, and Crawford County added one.
- Dubuque County reported 28 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.7%.
- Jackson County reported six additional cases and a rate of 17.5%.
- Jones County reported five additional cases and a rate of 20.3%.
- Clayton County also had five additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 18.2%.
- Delaware County reported one more case and a rate of 14.3%.
- The state health department released county-level hospitalization data as of Sunday. At that time, Dubuque County had 30 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, up one from Saturday; Jones County, 14; Clayton County, seven, a decline of one; Jackson County, nine, up one; and Delaware County remained at two hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care facilities, with Stonehill Care Center reappearing on the list after falling off the list last week. As of Tuesday evening the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 21 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 20 cases, an increase of three; Dubuque Specialty Care — 73 cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 48 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 1,535 in the 24-hour span for a total of 246,820.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported 23 more positive cases Tuesday and one additional death; Grant County added 17 new cases and two more COVID-19-related deaths; Iowa County reported 11 additional cases. Lafayette County’s website said because of internet issues, it would not have an update Tuesday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 4,114 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 418,446. There were 68 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,806.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported five new cases Tuesday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,910 new cases Tuesday, along with 145 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 804,174 cases and 13,487 deaths.