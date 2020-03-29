After four years of lessons and activities and social events, Rylee Capesius doesn’t yet know how — or when — she’ll be able to wrap up her final semester at Dubuque Senior High School.
For the past two weeks, schools across Iowa have been closed to students in an attempt to stem the tide of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus strain that has blossomed into a full-blown pandemic.
During the shutdown, Rylee’s classes are either on hold or being completed through optional home assignments. Meanwhile, she and her classmates are wondering what the closure will mean for seminal high school events like graduation and prom.
“I’m mostly nervous, just like if we’re going to go back or not,” Rylee told the Telegraph Herald this weekend. “That’s the big question everyone’s asking. A lot of people think we’re not going to go back, but it’s really kind of up in the air right now.”
With just months left before they are scheduled to graduate, students in the Class of 2020 have had their lives upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several of those students, who have regularly been checking in with the Telegraph Herald for an ongoing series, said they have felt a range of emotions about all of the changes happening in their worlds right now.
“Honestly, during this time I’ve realized that it’s really easy to take things for granted,” said Morgan Herrig, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque. “I definitely took going to school every day for granted and seeing all my teachers and classmates and friends and stuff. It’s definitely made me count my blessings.”
A new scheduleThe Class of 2020 students reached by the Telegraph Herald largely said they have been practicing social distancing and staying at home with their families.
In some cases, they are continuing to study and complete virtual classwork just to keep themselves up to speed. But then there’s also plenty of time spent watching Netflix, working out, doing chores and reading.
And then sometimes they run out of ways to stay occupied.
“It was OK for like two days, and then it was like incredibly boring after that,” said Jackson Uppena, a senior at Lancaster (Wis.) High School. “There’s only so many things you can do.”
Jackson has continued to do classwork virtually, but it’s not the same.
“I’d much rather be in school because you have some social interaction,” Jackson said.
Students also said they have also been trying to keep up with their friends, even if it’s harder to see them physically.
Morgan and her pals have been staying in touch via video chat and recently held a virtual game night. One participant designed a quiz to determine which of his friends knew the most about him, making that person his “best friend,” Morgan said.
“It just definitely makes you appreciate human interactions and talking to your friends every day at school,” Morgan said.
Anthony Mussmann said his routine largely is unchanged. Anthony dropped out of Senior last year and works full-time at a local manufacturing business.
He said he is currently working his usual schedule. While his work may slow down in the future, potentially resulting in fewer hours, he will be able to receive unemployment payments for the days he misses.
“I don’t go out, so I don’t have to worry about (my life being impacted),” Anthony said. “I just go home and then work because my work schedule hasn’t changed. Everything is still the same.”
UncertaintyFor many in the Class of 2020, it has been difficult to miss out on at least part of their final months of high school.
“It was sad that that could have been the last time I saw (my friends and teachers),” said Alisa Marin, a senior at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. “I don’t know if we will go back. I don’t think it will be as soon as they say we will.”
Alisa said she and her friends still aren’t sure what school closures and social distancing will mean for graduation and prom. She also is missing what would have been her last season of soccer.
Isaac Ripley, a senior at Wahlert Catholic High School, likewise said it has been hard to get used to being away for at least four weeks and missing a major portion of the culmination of his high school career.
“It’s sad if you think about it in the long-run, because senior year is supposed to be your best year,” Isaac said. “You make a lot of memories, and when you’re deprived of over a month, (it) is kind of sad to think back on it.”
Sharik Khan, a senior at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, said he doesn’t mind not being in school. In fact, he doesn’t mind missing events like prom if it means his time is his own.
“I find it to be liberating in a sort of sense,” Sharik said. “I just felt like school is a little bit boring for me, and not being in school is kind of fun. It’s a lot less work to worry about.”
Taking it seriouslyWhile students in the Class of 2020 have varying levels of concern about COVID-19, they said their families have been taking seriously recommendations to stay home and try to slow the virus’ spread.
“I only go from home to work,” Rylee said. “I work at Hy-Vee, and other than that, that’s all I’ve been doing.”
But other teens seem to be less responsive to public health officials’ pleas for isolation.
“Like half of our class is concerned about it and educated on it and reading the news and practicing social distancing … but the other half is like, ‘Oh, this is another spring break,’” Rylee said. “They don’t understand just because we’re young and it doesn’t necessarily affect us as much as elderly people. But we still play a role in keeping everyone safe.”
Sharik said he and his family have been practicing social distancing because they do not want to catch the virus or unknowingly spread it.
“I think its pretty scary, and I think it needs to be dealt with, and the only way you do that is through social distancing and stuff,” he said.
Morgan said her mother has justifiably been pretty strict about keeping family members at home.
Still, she tries to balance how much information she takes in about COVID-19. Morgan tunes in when her family watches the news, but she also tries to unplug from time to time.
“I think it brings up a lot of anxiety, to a certain extent, and I think that being unplugged is healthy,” Morgan said. “To to be in the moment and be present.”