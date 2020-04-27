Iowa officials on Sunday reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, and 384 new positive cases statewide.
Dubuque County now has 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. An additional case was added to Clayton County’s total, increasing it to 12. Delaware County remains at four cases, Jones County at 18 and Jackson County at five.
Iowa’s statewide total is 5,476 positive cases. The state reported six additional deaths, including two in Johnson County and one each in Black Hawk, Clinton, Des Moines and Linn counties. The statewide death toll is 118.
Officials reported that 36,090 people have been tested for the disease in Iowa.
In Wisconsin, 222 additional cases were reported Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 5,911. Six more deaths bring Wisconsin’s death toll to 272.
Grant County Health Department officials reported an additional case Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 31. Another death brings Grant County’s number of fatalities to four. It’s unclear whether the new case and fourth death were included in statewide tallies as well.
Iowa County has seven confirmed cases, Lafayette County four and Crawford County three.
And in Illinois, 2,126 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Sunday. The state total now stands at 43,903, with 1,933 deaths, a figure that includes 59 fatalities reported Sunday.
Jo Daviess County’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 11.