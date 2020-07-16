University of Dubuque Heritage Center will delay its 2020-2021 Live at Heritage Center Performing Arts Series season through at least mid-January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Three series performances scheduled this fall in John and Alice Butler Hall and four performances in Babka Theatre had been canceled or postponed. One of those performances, Christmas at Heritage Center, tentatively is planned for relocation to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque.
The 2020-2021 season will be announced later this fall. Past season ticket holders and Friends of Heritage Center will be offered an advance opportunity to purchase discounted tickets. Farber Box Office is closed until further notice.
In the interim, the venue will be installing Opus 97, a custom $2.4 million pipe organ gifted by UD trustee John Butler and his wife, Alice. The installation is scheduled to be completed in December.
Heritage Center also will launch a monthly series, “Live(stream) with Heritage Center,” featuring guest artists for live music and discussions on its Facebook page. At 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, composer, lyricist and producer Neil Berg and Broadway star Rita Harvey, formerly of Dubuque, will kick off the series.