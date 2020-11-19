Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were four more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area as of Wednesday evening. Dubuque County reported two additional related deaths; Jackson County added one more; and Grant County, Wis. had one more COVID-related death.
- Dubuque County had 192 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 23.9%. The county death toll moved to 86.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in the county from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,196 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 106 cases from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County reported 62 additional cases. The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Department of Corrections reported 273 active inmate cases, as well as two inmate deaths and 47 active cases among staff members, as of late Wednesday. Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate fell to 38.7%.
- Jackson County reported 33 new cases, in addition to the death, and has a 14-day positivity rate of 28.6%.
- Delaware County reported 41 new cases, and a 14-day positivity rate of 25.2%. Clayton County reported 35 additional cases with a 14-day positivity rate of 25.4%.
- As of Tuesday afternoon — the most recent data from the Iowa Department of Public Health — 51 Dubuque County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Other counties had: Jones County, 31; Clayton County, 17; Jackson County, 16; and Delaware County, eight.
- The state continues to report on nine area long-term-care facilities outbreaks. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday there were no changes in caseload, which stood at: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 76 cases and 25 recovered; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 12 cases, five recovered; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — seven cases, two recovered; Dubuque Specialty Care, six cases, two recovered; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 81 cases, 65 recovered; Edgewood Convalescent Home — seven cases, three recovered; Anamosa Care Center — 38 cases, none recovered; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — six cases and none recovered; and Elkader Care Center — five cases, and one recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,166, to reach a total of 195,581. The state’s related death toll rose by 39 new deaths to reach 2,067.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County added 53 new cases Wednesday; Iowa County reported 45 additional cases; Crawford County added 15 new cases; and Lafayette County, 13.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 7,989 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 331,837. There were 52 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,793.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added 12 new cases.
The statewide total for Illinois grew by 8,922 new cases Wednesday, along with 140 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 606,771 cases and 11,014 deaths.