Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-
- related deaths was reported locally from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday — in Jackson County.
- Dubuque County had 30 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in that 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped to 17.5% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,318 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday, a decrease of 87 cases from the previous 24 hours.
- Clayton County had 15 more cases, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 24.6% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- Jackson County had nine new cases in the 24-hour period, and its 14-day positivity rate stood at 21.7%.
- Jones County had another nine cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity fell to 27.2%, still the third-highest in the state.
- Delaware County had seven new cases and a rate of 20%.
- The state health department has not released updated county-level hospitalization data since Monday. As of Monday, 59 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the fifth-highest total among Iowa counties. Also hospitalized were
- 16 infected Jones County residents, 13 from Clayton County, 12 from Jackson County and six from Delaware County.
- Thirteen local long-term-care facilities continue to be on the state’s outbreak lists. The case counts as of 5 p.m. Friday were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 83 cases, an increase of one; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 18 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 15 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — seven cases; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — five cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — four cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Edgewood Convalescent Home — nine cases; Anamosa Care Center — 63 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center —
- 52 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 36 cases; Guttenberg Care Center — 25 cases, an increase of eight; and Elkader Care Center — nine cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 224,256 at 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 1,458 over
- 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 40 to 2,352.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County did not provide a daily update as of Friday night. Grant County reported
- 36 new cases; Lafayette County, four; and Crawford County, 18.
- Statewide, there were there were 1,300 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 375,837. There were 17 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,257.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County had not provided updated figures as of Friday night, but the state website showed 13 more confirmed cases for the county.
- Statewide, there were 7,574 new confirmed cases reported Friday, along with 66 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 705,063 cases and 12,029 deaths.