Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 1,903.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported during that time span, and the county’s death toll remains 35.
There were 39 new tests reported in that 24-hour period, raising the total to 23,023.
That means the county had a positivity rate of 10.3% for that 24-hour period. The county's overall positivity rate is 8.3%.
Jones County reported three additional cases in the time period, boosting its total of 154.
No new cases were reported in Clayton or Delaware counties, where the counts remained at 152 and 162, respectively.
Jackson County's total dropped by one to 180. Such fluctuations typically are the result of a confirmed case initially being assigned to an incorrect county.
No new related deaths were reported in those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 428 new cases in the 24-hour span, to increase the state’s total to 56,585.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by five to 1,040 as of 11 a.m. today.