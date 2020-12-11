Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the in Jones County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing its death toll to 30.
Statewide, the total number of deaths increased by 77 to 3,197 as of 11 a.m. today.
There were 53 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County confirmed in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,881. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased slightly to 13%. The county's death toll remained at 123.
Jones County saw an increase of 28 cases in that 24-hour period, for a total of 2,457. Jackson County had 14 cases in the same period, giving the county a total of 1,609. The county's death toll remained at 23.
Clayton County's count increased by 10 to 1,242, and it's death toll remained at 24. Delaware County's total moved to 1,529, an increase of three, along with 26 deaths.
The state is now reporting on outbreaks at eight long-term-care facilities in this five-county region. Dubuque Specialty Care and Anamosa Care Center are no longer on the list of facilities with outbreaks. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
- Stonehill Care Center -- 23 cases, an increase of one
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, a total of 2,061 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 253,089.