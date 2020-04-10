Two dozen Dubuque County mobile home residents, some laid off from their jobs, were threatened with eviction in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite orders from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
However, representatives from Impact Communities said the 24 eviction warnings were sent to Table Mound Mobile Home Park residents by mistake.
Company regional Vice President Dan Harnum told the Telegraph Herald that new notices have been delivered to all residents rescinding the prior eviction warnings.
“It was mistake. It was an error,” Harnum said. “We know that most governors have called for halting evictions. ... These were computer-generated notices that would normally go out. It should never have happened and we’re making it right.”
Last month, Reynolds issued an emergency proclamation that temporarily suspended evictions for past-due rent under state law, to “help prevent the transmission of infectious disease and help ensure that cases of COVID-19 are properly controlled and treated.”
The proclamation allows for evictions only in limited cases where someone is residing in a unit where they do not have a lease or right to live in, and for other “emergency situations allowed by law.”
Under normal circumstances, if a resident does not pay rent within three days of receiving a “notice of termination of rental agreement and notice to quit,” a park owner can start eviction proceedings under Iowa’s forcible entry and detainer process.
The rescission letters state the company has taken steps to ensure future past-due rent termination notices do not go out so long as the governor’s emergency moratorium remains in effect.
However, “simple reminder notices” of past-due rent will still be sent to tenants, according to the company.
Alex Kornya, litigation director for Iowa Legal Aid, stressed the governor’s order does not freeze rent during the pandemic, but “delays the inevitable requirement to pay what’s been accrued.”
Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III, who was looking into the matter along with Iowa Legal Aid and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said his office will be on the look-out for possible future eviction notices.
“I would hope, certainly, it wouldn’t transpire again and that the company abide by the governor’s order,” May said. “At this point, I would consider the matter resolved. But we will certainly keep our eyes on it. And if we get new information, we would certainly conduct an investigation on it at that point.”
The apparently errant eviction warnings sparked harsh rebuke from state and local officials, who noted Table Mound residents include veterans, the elderly, single mothers, caregivers and disabled and low-income individuals especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
The mobile home park has been embroiled in controversy over the past year over claims of predatory practices.
Iowa’s Republican leadership earlier this year did not advance legislation to bolster protections for mobile home park tenants. Backed by the Iowa Attorney General and a bipartisan group of Dubuque-area lawmakers, the measure sought to protect residents of mobile home parks from sudden, steep rent hikes, predatory lease terms and evictions.
The bill also would have given the attorney general office’s authority to enforce provisions under Iowa’s Consumer Fraud Act.
“Currently, they don’t have to give a reason to evict someone from a mobile home park,” attorney general’s office spokesman Lynn Hicks said. “But regardless, under the governor’s moratorium there’s not to be evictions currently, whether a mobile park or apartment.”
Impact Communities officials issued a press release Thursday afternoon.
“Table Mound Mobile Home Park apologizes for the stress and confusion this has caused residents ... and have taken steps to make sure our systems and procedures have been updated to prevent this mistake from happening again while the governor’s proclamation remains in place,” officials wrote.