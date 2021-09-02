More Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Wednesday than at any time since early January.
Fifteen county residents with coronavirus were in the hospital Wednesday, according to data released today by the State of Iowa. For the past two months, the state only has released county-level hospitalization data once per week.
The new total was tied for the sixth-highest total among counties in the state and represented an increase of seven over one week earlier. Local health officials said it was Dubuque County’s highest total since Jan. 8, when 22 county residents were hospitalized.
Elsewhere locally, five Delaware County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as were three each from Jackson and Jones counties and two from Clayton County.
No county-specific information regarding the vaccination status of those hospitalized has been released, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said today that 79% of the 524 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and that 90% of such patients in intensive care units were unvaccinated.
State officials today announced that information would be released starting Friday on the vaccination status of those hospitalized with COVID-19, but it is unclear if that data will relate to hospitalizations statewide or if it will be available for each county as well.