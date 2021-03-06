Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- One additional related death was reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- The additional death was reported in Jackson County, raising the county’s death toll to 39.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.5%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa included Clayton County at .9%; Delaware County, 1.5%; Jackson County, 2.7%; and Jones County, 2.4%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The figures, as of Thursday afternoon, showed that eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, four fewer than Wednesday’s data. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, unchanged from Wednesday; and one Jones County resident, unchanged from Wednesday. No such residents of Clayton or Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Thursday.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 510 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 338,778. The state reported 13 additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,549.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday statewide, 583,193 residents had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 239,265 were fully vaccinated.
- The Dubuque County Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides to the Dubuque County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Residents must call 24 hours in advance to schedule a ride. To schedule a ride, call 563-588-4592, 1-800-839-5005 or Relay Iowa at 711.
- Delaware County health officials announced Friday the county does not receive enough weekly doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to accommodate new priority populations. Officials will be focusing on the age 65 years and older and Phase 1B Tier 2 populations for the next two weeks and evaluate and determine when they will be able to begin vaccinating the Phase 1C population with certain medical conditions.
- Also in Delaware County, those who are under the age of 65 with medical conditions are able to sign up for the county’s COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. To sign up, visit regmedctr.org/covidvaccinewaitlist.
- Brehme Drug in Manchester also has a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. To sign up, visit brehmedrug.com/coronavirus.
- Wisconsin reported 350 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, raising the state’s total to 566,158. There were seven additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 6,477.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,023,306 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 17.6% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,442 cases, increasing the total to 1,194,702. The state reported 33 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,700.
- Illinois also reported 2,105,740 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,019,685 were fully vaccinated.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 59,196 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 19.6% of the area’s population.