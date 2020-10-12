In Iowa, there were 438 additional cases between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total past 100,000 for a total of 100,058.
The death toll in Iowa rose by seven, to 1,467 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 1,956 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 152,192.
There were nine additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,474.
In Illinois, 2,742 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 13 additional deaths.
That brought the state’s totals to 321,892 cases and 8,997 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)