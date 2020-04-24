SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Appreciative community members and local emergency response units participated in parades of support Thursday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the photos and a video from the events. 