GREEN BAY, Wis. — Mike Foley trusts his players with the game on the line.
With five experienced senior starters, the second-year Platteville coach believes they’ve earned that through the trials of four seasons together. When it counted most in the program’s highest-profile game over the past 36 years, his players delivered.
Sami Martin just missed a double-double with game-highs of 17 points and nine rebounds, Becca Hoyer scored 11 points, and Josie Nies and Izzy Carroll added eight points apiece as the top-seeded Hillmen held off No. 4-seed Arcadia, 48-45, in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal in front of a limited audience on Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center.
“They can do it all. When they started to press us, we cleared the floor out for Josie Nies,” Foley said. “Sami Martin helps bring it up and Becca Hoyer is our defensive specialist. We also lean on her to help bring the ball down the floor, too. We have Courtney Budden, she does a lot of the small stuff. Izzy Carroll stepped up and did a heck of a job with some key shots down the stretch. All of those girls can put the ball in the basket and we trust all of them in those situations.”
Spectators were limited to family members due to the spread of the coronavirus. Late Thursday night, the WIAA decided to cancel the remaining winter sports championships.
The Hillmen (26-0) would have advanced to the Division 3 state championship game to face No. 2 Wrightstown (25-2) on Saturday. Instead, Platteville will have to settle for its second state championship game in as many appearances, and its first since winning the Class B state title in 1984.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re going to be playing for a state championship,” Martin, a Division I recruit for Bradley University, said, hours before the decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament. “We don’t want to leave with anything but the gold ball. We have that goal in the back of our mind. We’ve fallen short (in sectionals) the last three years and that’s something we never want to do again.”
After the Raiders (23-4) cut Platteville’s lead to 45-42 with 2:33 to play, the Hillmen locked down defensively and Josie Nies connected on 3 of 4 free throws to help Platteville punch its ticket to the final. The Hillmen didn’t make a field goal in the final 4:41 of the game, but that mattered not as Platteville shot 17-for-21 from the charity stripe and held Arcadia to just seven total free-throw attempts.
“I’m really happy with our kids,” Foley said. “I’m really happy for our community and our coaching staff. The coaches did a great job breaking film down and had these kids really prepared.”
Platteville came out fired up, staking to a 6-3 lead on Carroll’s putback bucket. But when Hoyer and Martin each picked up their second fouls less than 8 minutes into the opening half, the Hillmen hit a lull on the offensive end.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball with Platteville holding on to a 10-8 lead, but finally the Raiders got something going behind Ellie Hoesley — who finished with a team-high 15 points but also fouled out with 5 minutes left — on a 9-0 run to take a 17-10 lead with 6:08 remaining in the first half.
The Hillmen got it going in transition, jumping passes and getting out ahead of Raider defenders. Hoyer kick started an 11-0 Platteville run with a basket and the foul. Martin scored on a sweet hook shot in the paint, Josie Nies fired a slick transition pass to Martin for another easy deuce, and Hoyer sank two at the free-throw line to complete the stretch for a 21-17 lead with 1:20 until halftime.
“It’s really good for us, because Josie’s such a good passer and she knows where we’re at all the time,” Hoyer said. “We don’t even have to tell her where we’re at, she just passes it. That helps out a lot.”
Neither team led by more than seven points, and the nip-and-tuck affair continued throughout the second half. When Platteville tried to create some distance to open the half, the Raiders responded with a 7-0 run for a 26-24 advantage with 14:42 remaining. The Hillmen immediately answered with their own 7-0 run, as Camryn Nies scored off the glass before older sister Josie drilled the Hillmen’s only 3-pointer of the contest. Martin added two free throws for a 37-32 edge with 8:58 to go.
“We really wanted to get Sami, Becca and Izzy the ball on offense,” Foley said. “Just see if we could get those two (Hoesley and Linzy Sendelbach) in foul trouble. On film we watched, we knew the offense ran around those two girls. When they went to their half-court trap, they were the ones up there. Those are the girls that will make their team go.”
Sendelbach scored to make it a one-point game, but Carroll scored on a backdoor play before connecting on another tough bucket in the paint. Martin and Carroll hit all four of their free throws on consecutive trips, giving the Hillmen a 45-38 lead with 3:43 to play. After the Raiders cut it to three, Breah Golden had a chance to tie the game from downtown, but her shot fell short. The Hillmen sealed the deal from the foul line from there.
“Arcadia, I really want to give them a lot of credit,” Foley said. “They had a successful season and they have some great athletes. Their coach did a heck of a job with their team to get them prepared. They’re well-coached.”