Once through the sliding doors, 2-year-old Alana Mangas and sister Maria, 6, quickly beelined for the open-air habitat of waterfowl, turtles and fish.
The two pressed their faces and palms against the glass to get a good look at eye level of the fish swimming in the tank.
“For children, it’s been difficult to find activities” to keep them occupied and entertained, with schools, playgrounds and other places closed due to the ongoing pandemic, their mother, Abby Mangas, of Marion, Iowa, said on Sunday.
“They’ve been going stir crazy,” Mangas said. “It’s just been difficult. So (coming) here means a lot, because they can actually learn about what’s out here and actually get outside and enjoy nature.”
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium reopened this weekend after two months of being closed due to COVID-19.
Masked employees welcomed hundreds of visitors eager to get out of the house for the Memorial Day weekend.
Kristen Leffler, volunteer and intern coordinator at the river museum, on Sunday said the museum saw about 400 people per day Friday and Saturday.
“I think it’s safe to say all of us, animals included, have really, really missed the vibrancy around here that our community brings when they come to visit,” Leffler said.
Staff, she said, used the time during the lockdown to clean and make repairs and upgrades to the museum.
That included the opening of a new 3,000-square-foot exhibit that features a working 19th century belt-driven machine shop that once created motors for racing boats on the Mississippi River.
“There’s been really wonderful virtual experiences offered,” Leffler said. “But ... I think a lot of people are really happy to see things in person ... even if it’s a little bit different than what they’re used to.”
Jenny Beck, 15, of Roscoe, Ill., said it was nice to get out of the house and see animals for once that weren’t her two cats.
The aquarium’s river otters are the family’s favorite.
Family members used the holiday weekend for what they said was a much-needed, two-day getaway to Dubuque.
“Just needed a refresher from all of the staying at home,” Marlene Beck said. “Since it reopened, we thought it would be a good opportunity to come out and do something fun for a change.”
The river museum has capped attendance at 75 people every half-hour to ease congestion and facilitate social distancing “so they feel safe and comfortable here,” Leffler said.
The museum has also implemented a timed ticketing system and asks guests to purchase tickets in advance on its website.
Guests are only allowed to enter the museum campus through the paddlewheel building, with floor signs directing people through the museum.
All museum staff will be required to wear masks, and guests are strongly encouraged to wear their own during their visit.
“People have been really respectful so far of the rules and things we’ve put in place, such as distancing,” Leffler said.