Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Dubuque County as the statewide total surged by 64, according to data released today by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Iowa now has reported 298 cases of COVID-19 infection, as well as three deaths. The first death, reported last week, was a Dubuque County resident.
One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clayton County. Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties have not yet recorded a confirmed infection.
The disease, which can cause dangerous respiratory illnesses, has been reported throughout the tri-state area. Cases have been confirmed in Iowa and Grant counties in Wisconsin, as well as Jo Daviess County, Ill.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 147 new cases today, bringing the total to 989. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide toll at 13.
No new cases were reported in southwest Wisconsin. Iowa County's infection total stands at three and just one case has been confirmed in Grant County.
Illinois, meanwhile, recorded 465 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 3,491 with 47 recorded deaths. There still has only been one case confirmed in Jo Daviess County.
Where are those confirmed cases in each state? Check out the latest maps: