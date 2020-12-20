LANCASTER, Wis. -- Grant County won't receive its first COVID-19 vaccination doses for a few more weeks, according to the county's health department director.
Jeff Kindrai told the county board recently that the strict temperature requirements for storage of the Pfizer vaccine pose challenges for many rural areas that lack appropriate cold storage capabilities.
Kindrai said the Moderna vaccine would be the shot primarily used in Grant County because it is easier to store. Kindrai said the vaccine can be “freezer stable” for 30 days.
The county Health Department has registered with the state and federal government to be vaccinators. Kindrai told the board that health care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities will be the first to be vaccinated in Grant County.
Kindrai also told the county board that he is “well down the list of people to be vaccinated” in the county since he is an administrator.
County Board Member Pat Schroeder revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and asked Kindrai if those who have already had the virus should still be vaccinated. Kindrai confirmed the vaccination is recommended even to those who have had the virus.