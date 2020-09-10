A county music superstar's postponed concert in Dubuque now has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Five Flags Center announced this morning that the Oct. 8 Cole Swindell concert is off.
He originally had been slated to perform in Dubuque on March 26, but the concert was pushed back to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five Flags said people who bought tickets through Ticketmaster or who used a credit card while buying them through the facility's box office will have their purchases refunded.
Those who bought tickets at Five Flags with cash should call 563-589-4372 to arrange a refund.