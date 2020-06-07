Federal statistics indicate that COVID-19 has led to more people dying than is typical so far this year in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
However, it is unclear to what extent local fluctuations in total deaths are linked to the coronavirus.
Federal and state public health officials noted that figures of recent deaths are incomplete, as it can take weeks after a death occurs before it is reported to public health agencies.
Dubuque County has had about 430 deaths so far this year, compared to 410 at the same time in 2019. Twenty-one of this year’s deaths have been people confirmed with COVID-19.
In Grant County, Wis., through June 1, 228 deaths were reported, compared to 235 last year, based on the latest figures available from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. There have been 12 COVID-19-related deaths.
From Jan. 1 to June 1, Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 58 deaths in 2019 and 83 this year. Just one COVID-19 death has been confirmed this year.
County Coroner Justina Hermann-Runkle said it is “too soon to say” whether the county is experiencing excess deaths due to COVID-19, asserting that “our numbers are pretty even compared to this time last year.
“It’s pretty much natural causes, health issues related to old age,” she said of this year’s deaths.
As of Saturday, more than 5,800 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Illinois, nearly 650 in Wisconsin and about 600 in Iowa.
While county-level, state and national death tolls are being kept related to COVID-19, state and federal public health officials seek to determine whether the new coronavirus is causing additional deaths that would not otherwise occur.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines excess deaths as the difference between the number of deaths in a time period and the expected number of deaths in that time based on previous years’ averages.
Comparing the number of excess deaths with and without COVID-19 can help estimate the true impact of the virus, including cases that have been undercounted or misdiagnosed before testing was widely available.
CDC data
The CDC estimates indicate that Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all have excess deaths attributable to COVID-19.
The agency estimates there have been 129 excess deaths from all causes of death in Wisconsin from Feb. 1 to date — or 129 more deaths than would have been expected, based on the previous average. The CDC indicates that the entirety of that jump could be attributable to COVID-19.
In Iowa, the CDC is attributing an estimated 122 excess deaths to the coronavirus.
Illinois is estimated to have had 4,693 excess deaths — about 3,800 of which the CDC attributes to COVID-19.
The agency also notes that some of the other excess deaths could indirectly stem from the pandemic, such as cases in which people did not seek timely medical care because of concerns related to going to medical facilities as the coronavirus spread through communities.
Grant County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg said her county has had an observed decline in deaths from traffic crashes and suicide so far this year.
Diseases of old age, such as hypertension, heart disease or diabetes, likely are contributing to the excess deaths, she said, as might be COVID-19.
Some of the county’s 12 COVID-19 deaths have occurred among residents who lived in the county-owned Orchard Manor nursing home in Lancaster.
“They were in a nursing home for a reason, due to poor health,” Fuerstenberg said. “They already have a low immune system, so then you put COVID-19 in there, and it just causes an increased chance of death.”
Efforts to speak with Gwen Hall-Driscoll, Dubuque County medical examiner investigator, for this story were unsuccessful.
Investigative procedures
Local death investigations have changed due to the pandemic.
Fuerstenberg now wears an N95 mask or respirator when dealing with the deceased. She adds a full gown if the person had COVID-19 symptoms.
If the person’s COVID-19 status was unknown, but they exhibited symptoms or traveled before their death, she might order a COVID-19 test.
The same holds true in Jo Daviess County, but that circumstance has yet to occur, Hermann-Runkle said.
“Most of the deaths in Jo Daviess County are attended by hospice or in a nursing home or under some kind of medical care,” she said. “We get the death reported to us, but there is no investigation unless the cause is not clear.”
Hermann-Runkle, who also is a funeral director, said funeral homes accept the bodies of COVID-19 patients. Mortuary school trains practitioners on how to handle all infectious communicable diseases, she said.