A pandemic nightmare shattered the dreams of wrestlers across the nation.
The NCAA announced Thursday the cancellation of all remaining winter and spring championships, including the Division III wrestling tournament — which was set to begin this morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa — in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.
The Division I and II wrestling championships, along with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were also cancelled. The moves came the same day as Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer all suspended their seasons. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell subsequently tested positive.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
The Loras wrestling team and women’s basketball team were both scheduled to compete in Division III championship events this weekend.
“It’s just a strange, strange day. I feel like I’m in a nightmare and I can’t wake up,” wrestling coach TJ Miller said. “It just feels like a dream, like a nightmare. There’s a lot of sad, heart-broken individuals in Cedar Rapids right now.”
The Duhawk wrestlers were in Cedar Rapids going through the final pre-tournament checks when word came down that the tournament had been cancelled. Miller was holding a team meeting when he first heard.
Associate head coach Trevor Kittleson saw it first on Twitter.
“I looked over and (Kittleson) kind of had a weird look on his face and I knew immediately something was up,” Miller said.
Once confirmed, the news was devastating.
“Literally the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was look my guys in the eye and tell them their season was over, and for some of them their careers,” Miller said. “To see the arena already set up, the coaches meeting done, we’re ready to go. We’re just waiting to compete. The eve (of the tournament), we have to tell them that their season is over.”
Among Loras’ eight qualifiers are seniors Clint Lembeck (141), Brandon Murray (157), Eddie Smith (165) and Guy Patron Jr. (197).
The Duhawks’ other four qualifiers will have another chance to live out their dreams next season. Jacob Krakow (174) is a junior and Daniel Ruiz (149) is a sophomore. Shane Liegel (184) and Wyatt Wriedt (285) are freshmen.
“Our season is over. Division III wrestling you go Oct. 10 to this tournament,” he said. “Our season is essentially over. Unless there’s some kind of exemption that they give. I don’t know what they’re going to do.”
Millikin’s Bradan Birt (165), a junior and a 2018 state champion from Western Dubuque, had title aspirations of his own after entering the tournament seeded second. UW-La Crosse’s Sawyer Sarbacker (125), an Iowa-Grant graduate, initially had his travel to the tournament restricted by his university — a ban that had been lifted Wednesday only for the NCAA to overrule a day later.
The wrestlers who worked all season to get to this point understandably were inconsolable when they heard the news.
“Like a death in the family. Just tears everywhere,” Miller said. “It was the hardest experience of my life. I’ll never forget this day. It’s still not even really all the way sunk in. But it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. When you have to look at Guy Patron, his career is over. Clint Lembeck and Brandon Murray. Those seniors, man. Eddie Smith. That is not easy.”
Loras was among the favorites to capture the team championship at this weekend’s two-day event. Augsburg matched the Duhawks with eight qualifiers. Patron was seeded No. 1 at his weight. Each of Loras’ five returning all-Americans had earned a top-six seed.
“It’s not the pain of, ‘Hey, we’re in a position to win a championship.’ It’s the pain of these guys and their individual dreams that were shattered,” said Miller, whose anguish was clear in his voice. “They can never get this tournament back. There’s no makeup, no postponement, no nothing. Just cancelled. It’s a very sad day for D-III wrestling. We’re not the only ones in this boat. There are a lot of other teams that are feeling the exact same way we are right now. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in coaching, or in life I think, to tell these guys that news.”
At the Division I level, Dubuque Hempstead state champion Gannon Gremmel (Iowa State), Western Dubuque two-time state champion Max Lyon (Purdue) and Lancaster three-time champ Cole Martin (Wisconsin) will not get the chance to compete at next week’s tournament in Minneapolis.
“Control what you can control,” Gremmel tweeted earlier in the day. He was seeded 10th at 285.
The Iowa Hawkeyes had hopes of claiming a team championship for the first time since 2010.
“Our coaching staff is disappointed for our guys, their families and our fans,” Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands said in a statement. “I understand the Big Ten Conference and NCAA made decisions based on information available and are acting in what they believe is in the best interest of the student-athletes. We will process this and move forward, as we always do. Our guys have a lot to be proud of and much more still to accomplish.”