Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total number of cases stood at 1,217 as of 11 a.m. today.
Dubuque County’s number of completed tests rose 103, to 17,422, as of 11 a.m., for a 24.3% positivity rate.
Clayton, Jones and Jackson counties each reported three additional cases for totals of 61, 98 and 97, respectively. Delaware County remained unchanged at 66.
None of the counties in the TH coverage area reported any new deaths. Dubuque County's total remains at 23.
Statewide, Iowa reported 503 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 39,420.
There have been 423,223 tests completed, an increase of 3,952 over one day prior.
Six more related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, raising the toll to 799.