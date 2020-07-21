News in your town

25 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; Clayton, Jackson, Jones counties each add 3

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

30 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 6 more in Jo Daviess County

Local officials: Governor's office orders large reduction in sample collection at Dubuque Test Iowa site

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Kouba: Collaborative efforts will pull Dubuque area through difficult time

43 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as state deals with testing results backlog

16 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 6 more in Jones County

Dubuque pizza restaurant temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure

East Dubuque alters graduation plans due to COVID-19 case

40 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County as state deals with test result backlog

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)

CORRECTED: 6 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, but state data inconsistent

Who will teach? Local school districts prep for sub shortages, potential increased demand during pandemic