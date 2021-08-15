As the delta variant escalates coronavirus cases in our area and around the country, it’s time those still on the fence or skeptical about getting vaccinated reconsider.
Do your homework. The consensus in the medical communities at all levels is the vaccines are safe and effective and help protect people from getting seriously ill. There are very good websites with unbiased, medically supported information. In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are the Mayo Clinic, Yale Medicine and Johns Hopkins.
COVID-19 is increasingly hitting the young. Mayo Clinic shares that its doctors are seeing increasing cases in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics also reports increases in cases in those younger than 18. Increased vaccinations among adults will tamp down numbers and help protect kids.
Look at a map of COVID-19 hot spots. Because vaccination rates vary by state and cases vary by state, it’s easy to see the cause and effect of not getting vaccinated.
As of this writing, the CDC shows some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country are in Alabama (35%), Mississippi (35%), Louisiana (38%), and Arkansas (38%), and the highest case rates per capita are in Louisiana (121 per 100,000), Mississippi (96/100,000), Arkansas (75/100,000) and Alabama (71/100,000).
On the flip side, the highest vaccination rates are in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. Again, COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population are much lower with 15, 17, 14 and 16, respectively. For reference, Iowa is at 50% vaccination rate and 22 cases per 100,000 — about in the middle for both numbers.
Some have expressed reluctance to get the vaccine because of concerns about possible side effects. Again, the medical experience has shown the vaccines to be very safe. Medical trials were started about a year ago, and since then, adverse side effects have been rare and mostly mild.
While no vaccine is likely to be 100% safe because everyone’s body responds differently to vaccines, odds are greatly in your favor of not having a serious side effect and having good protection from serious illness or death due to COVID-19. And vaccination is now recommended for all people age 12 and older, including women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to get pregnant.
Now is the time. Perfectly good vaccines are going to waste. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported tens of thousands of expired vaccine doses provided to Iowa have had to be tossed out because they went unused. This is a shame and waste.
Some people might be reluctant to get the vaccine because of politics or peer pressure. Or they might have been exposed to confusing data or misinformation. When it comes to your health, and the overall health of the community, this is no time to base your decision on sketchy sources who peddle conspiracy theories.
If you are still not convinced by the national medical professionals and the government health care experts, nonvaccinated folks should address it like any other medical question — go talk to your doctor.
Think about it for minute: If you were considering surgery or some other medical procedure, would you ask a politician? Would you base the decision on a cable “news” host? If you were considering cancer treatment options, would you defer it because of the opinion of Uncle Dave or cousin Mary? No, you would ask your doctor.
You might get a second opinion from another doctor, but you would rely on the advice of medical professionals. The same should hold true with the vaccines. Last month, nearly 200 local health care providers representing 12 Dubuque County medical organizations issued a unified message endorsing the vaccine and urging Dubuque-area residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
When you get vaccinated, you don’t have to tell anyone (except, perhaps, your company HR department). So if you’re worried about what your friends might think or say, you don’t have to share if you don’t want to.
The delta variant has shown itself to be especially dangerous. It preys on the unvaccinated and is increasingly affecting younger, healthy people. The recent spikes in COVID rates are in areas of lowest vaccination.
The choice is clear, and we strongly encourage all people who haven’t gotten vaccinated yet to consult their doctor. The more people who are vaccinated, the safer we are, the less likely we will need mask mandates, and the more we protect ourselves, our family, our friends, our businesses and the economy.