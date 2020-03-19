The Telegraph Herald continues to work to cover the local business impacts of COVID-19 and seeks tips for three upcoming stories.
Story 1: The TH wants to speak with restaurant workers, bartenders and other employees impacted by the recent shutdowns mandated in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
We want to share stories of how this has impacted you while exploring the resources available to these workers. If you have been affected, please contact business reporter Jeff Montgomery at 563.588.5753 or jeff.montgomery@thmedia.com.
Story 2: Help us get the word out. The TH is compiling listings of businesses that have had their hours or services impacted by COVID-19 but that have adjusted and still remain open. (For example, area restaurants that no longer offer dine-in services but that continue to do delivery and carryout.)
We want to share info about these businesses to help raise awareness of — and, hopefully, support of — them during these difficult times. (NOTE: This would be done free of charge, as part of a news story.)
Let us know of local businesses that fit this bill by sending an email to Dustin Kass at dustin.kass@thmedia.com.
The newspaper aims to run some listings of local businesses in Friday’s edition and online.
Story 3: Each Monday, the Telegraph Herald runs its latest installment of the Biz Buzz series.
The stories often focus on businesses opening, changing hands or celebrating notable developments.
Given the business challenges currently presented by COVID-19, the TH is looking to highlight different kinds of stories in Biz Buzz in the next few weeks.
Do you know of or is your business celebrating a notable anniversary this month or year? Are there any other milestones we should highlight?
Please share any ideas with Jeff Montgomery by calling 563-588-5753 or emailing jeff.montgomery@thmedia.com.