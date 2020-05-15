Paying special mind to a “fluid situation,” the American Rivers Conference on Friday announced that it is “hopeful” for a return to fall athletics.
Through a press release issued by the conference, Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen stated that the A-R-C’s primary goal is safety. The A-R-C covers nine schools in Iowa and Nebraska, including the University of Dubuque and Loras College, and offers nine sports in the fall.
There are many unknowns right now about what a fall athletic season will ultimately look like. Yrigoyen said the conference may have to change “on a dime” depending on the coronavirus outbreak over the next few months. But it’s important to let athletes and fans in the A-R-C know that it’s the league’s intent to offer sports when those seasons can begin again in August.
“I think it was an important step for us to let the incoming class know that we intend to have sports on a very competitive small-college level as well as reassure returning athletes,” Yrigoyen said in a Friday phone interview with the TH. “We’re going to try as best as we can to have college athletics.”
The A-R-C’s presidents council will have a meeting on May 27 to address concerns as they stand today. Before that, Yrigoyen is planning to meet with athletic trainers within member schools to discuss ways the conference can keep student-athletes healthy and ensure their safety against COVID-19.
It will “undoubtedly” be a challenging process, Yrigoyen said.
“There are a million scenarios. That’s the problem,” he said. “We’re going to have to have in place some contingency plans for conference play that we haven’t had in the past. What those contingencies look like right now, we don’t really have anything in mind at this point.”
As an NCAA Division III conference, Yrigoyen said college athletics are an important tool in the A-R-C for admissions and retention. When the outbreak first occurred in March, the NCAA canceled the remainder of its winter sports seasons and all spring sports.
“It’s a loss. It’s a part of our lives that is lost and hopefully we can find it again,” Yrigoyen said. “College sports at all levels adds a very unique and binding factor for our communities.”