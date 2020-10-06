MANCHESTER, Iowa – Organizers have canceled an annual coats and toys drive in Delaware County due to COVID-19 concerns.
Operation Santa Claus will resume in 2021, according to program organizers Pat Becker and JoEllen Holtorf.
Organizers said in a statement that “we can’t in good conscience ask the elf volunteers to risk their health to solicit in businesses and prepare boxes for families in close contact for several weeks.”
Monetary and material donations will be retained for 2021. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 37, Manchester, IA 52057.