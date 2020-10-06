SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

MANCHESTER, Iowa – Organizers have canceled an annual coats and toys drive in Delaware County due to COVID-19 concerns.

Operation Santa Claus will resume in 2021, according to program organizers Pat Becker and JoEllen Holtorf.

Organizers said in a statement that “we can’t in good conscience ask the elf volunteers to risk their health to solicit in businesses and prepare boxes for families in close contact for several weeks.”

Monetary and material donations will be retained for 2021. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 37, Manchester, IA 52057.

