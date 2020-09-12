Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Forty-four additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the county’s total to 2,325.
- Dubuque County reported an additional death in that time span, pushing the county death toll to 37.
- The county recorded 249 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 17.7% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate inched up to 8.9% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- With 341 new confirmed cases and 2,713 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday was 12.6%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed
- cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Friday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 10.2%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were
- 518 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, which is an increase of 16 from 24 hours earlier.
- Seven more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Jackson County, six more in Jones County and two more in Clayton County. Delaware County’s number decreased by one.
- The number of people in Dubuque County hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 11 as of Thursday, the most recent data available on the state website. The report listed four hospitalizations in Jackson County, two in Jones County, and none in
- Delaware County or Clayton County.
- Statewide, 795 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 73,070. There were five additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,212.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 24 cases Friday. Also Friday, University of Wisconsin-Platteville reported 15 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its count up to 71. Lafayette County reported three more cases Friday, Iowa County reported one, and Crawford County was unchanged.
- Statewide, 1,369 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 86,250. There were four additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,197.
- In Illinois, 2,145 new confirmed cases were reported Friday along with 32 additional related deaths. That brings the state’s totals
- to 257,788 cases and 8,273 deaths.
Jo Daviess County had six more cases Friday.