State data shows no new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, but it is unclear if the information is accurate given other irregularities on the site.
State health officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The website showed Dubuque County with 350 cases as of 11 a.m. today, the same tally as 24 hours earlier.
However, just 54 new cases were reported statewide in the time. And the statewide total at 11 a.m. today -- 10,010 -- actually was six cases lower than it was at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the data being shared at 11 a.m. today, six additional related deaths were reported in the 24-hour span, with the state total sitting at 566.
Two more confirmed cases were reported in Delaware County during that span, pushing its total to 19. The county recorded its first related death on Tuesday.
No new cases were reported in Clayton County, where the total is 34; Jackson County, 12; or Jones County, 37.