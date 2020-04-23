A Dubuque-based bank plans to donate $150,000 for staff to share in the 30 communities served by the financial institution.
“We are asking our employees to help family, friends and local businesses,” said Jim Kennedy Jr., president of Fidelity Bank & Trust, in a letter posted to the bank’s website.
The bank has branches in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin.
The letter states that the bank also has processed more than 400 applications for the Payroll Protection Program, providing more than $45 million in forgivable loans to small businesses to encourage them to retain their employees during the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, the bank’s branches have been assisting local food pantries and schools.