In Iowa, there were 706 additional COVID-19 cases reported between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 283,145.
The state's related death toll increased by 48 to 3,946.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,078 new cases today, pushing the total to 484,085.
There was one additional related death reported, so the state count moved to 4,870.
In Illinois, there were 4,762 new cases reported Saturday, along with 29 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 975,352 cases and 16,674 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)