Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County added two more COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 159. Jones County also added an additional death Friday, as did Crawford County, Wis.
- Dubuque County added 50 COVID-19 positive cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate ticked down to 8%.
- Clayton County added four cases in that time frame, and its rate dropped to 5% from 9%. Jackson County reported four more cases, and its rate fell to 9%. Delaware County also reported four more cases and its positivity rate fell to 9%. Jones County reported three additional cases and the positivity rate dropped to 9%.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released updated county-level hospitalization data on Friday. The figures, from Wednesday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had nine residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of two from Tuesday; Jones and Delaware counties each had three, unchanged from Tuesday; Jackson County had one, a decrease of one; Clayton County continued to have one person hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 60 cases, according to the state, but just one in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 59 cases, but there are no new cases posted in the past two weeks. Stonehill Care Center increased by four to 14 cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, all of which have been in the past 14 days.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,303 in that time frame, for a total of 310,943. The state’s related death toll rose by 33 to 4,478.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 10 additional cases Friday. Lafayette County reported four new cases, as did Crawford County. Iowa County had one fewer than one day prior, according to state figures.
- Crawford County Public Health officials announced there will be community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting next week for anyone in priority populations including those who are age 65 or older. To register, visit
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 2,070 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 530,171. There were 36 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,643.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported three more cases.
- The Jo Daviess County Health Department announced the vaccination scheduling website for people in Phase 1A or 1B will be accessible at 11 a.m. Monday at www.jodaviess.org. Clinics will be held at Midwest Medical Center Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 27 to 29. Health department staff will collaborate with Midwest Medical Center and Medical Associates to provide the clinics to those eligible for Phase 1A or Phase 1B who live or work in Jo Daviess County. Appointment availability will be limited. Jo Daviess County Health Department plans to hold weekly clinics throughout Phase 1B.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 7,042 new cases Friday, along with 95 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,093,375 cases and 18,615 deaths.