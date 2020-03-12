CHICAGO -- The league in which the Dubuque Fighting Saints participate has suspended all games and other activities until further notice.
The United States Hockey League announced the move in a press release today. The decision was unanimously made by the USHL Board of Directors with the best interest of USHL athletes, staff, officials and fans in mind, the release stated.
In addition, all hockey activities, including practices, workouts and meetings have been suspended until further notice. League leaders said they will monitor the situation and determine next steps regarding the 2019-20 season.