The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death and 25 new cases were tallied in Grant County, Wis., between Wednesday and Saturday. In that time frame, Iowa County added nine new cases, Crawford County, eight, and Lafayette County, five. Jo Daviess County, Ill., added 10 more cases. In Iowa, the state updates COVID-19 data just once per week, on Wednesdays.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in nine of 10 local counties — Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Grant, Iowa and Crawford counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill. Only Lafayette County in Wisconsin remained at “substantial” transmission — the second-highest rating.
- As of Saturday, 158,237 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 65.1% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 1, 15 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the highest number since January. Elsewhere locally, five Delaware County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, as were three each from Jackson and Jones counties and two from Clayton County.
- As of Sept. 2, 82.9% of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, as were 88.7% of people with COVID-19 in intensive care units throughout the state.
- As of Wednesday, 408,390 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 8,308 from a week earlier. Thirty-nine more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,307. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,643,806 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 61.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 4,323 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 667,455. The state’s related deaths increased by 25 to 7,652.
- As of Saturday, 3,166,820 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 63.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 10,204 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,538,324. The state’s related deaths increased by 88 to 24,067.
- As of Saturday, 6,521,834 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 60.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.