PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that the college will open a community COVID-19 testing site on campus.
The site stems from a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the University of Wisconsin System to provide free antigen testing to communities and college campuses after a recent statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a press release.
The UW-P campus site will be in Williams Fieldhouse. Testing will occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Those wishing to be tested should enter through the north lobby, not the main lobby or back doors.
All of the tests are self-administered antigen tests, the release stated, and results will be provided in about 15 minutes. Anyone who has a positive antigen test will then be administered a PCR test to confirm or deny the positive reading.
People wanting to register for tests can do so at doineedacovid19test.com.