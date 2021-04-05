The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Nineteen more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
- By 5 p.m. Sunday, 67,893 residents in the TH coverage area had been fully vaccinated.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.9% as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.8%; Delaware County, 5.5%; Jackson County, 4.3%; and Jones County, 3.6%.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. As of Thursday, five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized as of Thursday. No such residents of Clayton County were hospitalized.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 405 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, for a total of 353,280. The state reported no additional related deaths, so the death toll remained at 5,822.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 662,885 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 10,536 from Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County health officials recently changed the way they report COVID-19 data. Officials stopped reporting the number of recovered individuals and total confirmed positive individuals to date, so the number of active cases no longer can be determined.
- The state reported 584 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 579,877. The state’s death toll remained at 6,640.
- Wisconsin reported that about 1.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated, or 20.1% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,256,634 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a 24-hour increase of 2,449. The state reported 12 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,373.
- Illinois also reported about 2.4 million residents were fully vaccinated — 18.6% of the state’s population.