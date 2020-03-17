The spring high school sports seasons have been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidelines call for the cancellation of public gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, prompting governors across the nation — including Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin — to shut down schools.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all schools to close for two weeks beginning today. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an Executive Order the same day that closed all schools and suspended all spring sports from Wednesday through April 6.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds joined in late Sunday night, recommending the closing of all Iowa schools for four weeks beginning immediately.
“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in a press release issued Sunday.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, along with the Iowa High School Music Association and Iowa High School Speech Association, followed suit Monday by announcing that all spring activities would be prohibited until at least April 13.
Monday was supposed to be the first practice date for boys soccer, boys and girls golf, and boys and girls tennis teams in Iowa.
The first scheduled practice date for summer baseball and softball teams remains May 4, for now.
“Track had already started of course, but basically we’re shutting it all down until we get a different directive,” said Dubuque Senior athletic director Brent Cook, a member of the IHSAA Board of Control. “There are a lot of questions. If you were to presume we were to go back to school on April 13, the questions are, will we have a period of practice time like the teams were about to begin today? We’re probably not going to jump right into playing games. Will we just pick up schedules where we had them as far as conference schedules? Will we forget about everything that happened before then. Will we still have state meets?”
The state athletic associations will monitor developments and issue a plan for the possible resumption of spring sports in the coming weeks. Cook said schools are receiving daily updates from the Dubuque Community School District.
But sports weren’t the only extracurricular activities affected. Cook said the Senior drama department was just about ready to begin casting for its spring production.
“So not just sports, everything is on an indefinite hold,” he said. “I’m hopeful like everyone else. I hope it’s not as bad as it is in other countries, but the reality is we may be in this for a while.”
Also Monday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference and the NAIA announced it was canceling all spring sports effective immediately. The NCAA had previously announced it had canceled all remaining spring championship events.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr said in a statement. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
The WIAC — whose members sponsor spring sports in baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, track & field, golf and tennis — also announced all in-person recruiting activities are suspended indefinitely.
All in-person meetings are to be transitioned to conference calls until further notice. The conference’s Student-Athlete Leadership Institute, scheduled for April 16-17, is postponed. The league hopes to have a reschedule date in the fall.
“The conference endeavored to make responsible decisions that took into account what is in the best short term and long term interest of our campuses and student-athletes while prioritizing the health and safety of the general public,” the WIAC statement said.