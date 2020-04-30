Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol this week extended the closure of city buildings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The following city properties will remain closed to the public through at least May 15:
- City Hall
- City Hall Annex
- Leisure Services Department office at Bunker Hill Golf Course
- Housing & Community Development Department at Historic Federal Building
- Municipal Services Center on Kerper Boulevard
- Multicultural Family Center
"I strongly encourage residents of the City of Dubuque to make responsible decisions, comply with the orders issued by the governor and remember that we are all better when we stay apart together," Buol said.
While Gov. Kim Reynolds' lifted restrictions on spiritual and religious gatherings statewide, city officials urged that organizations and residents adhere to social distancing, hygiene and public health measures, and that they refrain from social and recreational gatherings of 10 or more.
They also encouraged residents to wear masks if going to the store, church or work or to pick up food.