Local officials have established a phone line for Dubuque County residents ages 65 and older who want to receive COVID-19 vaccine but don't have a primary care provider.
Residents who don't have a provider can call 563-587-4950 to receive help getting a vaccine, Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team officials announced today. Residents can leave their information on a recording and will be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available, according to a press release.
Officials noted that local providers are contacting their patients to schedule appointments as they are able, emphasizing that the phone number is for people who don't have a primary doctor.
Officials wrote in the release that while vaccine allocations to the state are increasing, demand still exceeds supply, so it will take time to vaccinate all adults age 65 and over who wish to receive a vaccine.