Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Eighteen additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday, pushing the county’s total to 2,195.
- The county recorded 114 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 15.8% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remained at 8.6% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- With 291 new confirmed cases and 2,393 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Monday was 12.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Monday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 8.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 477 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 10 from 24 hours earlier.
- Three more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Jones County; two each in Jackson and Delaware counties; and none in Clayton County.
- The most recent information Monday evening on the state COVID-19 website regarding hospitalizations by county was as of Saturday. The report listed seven hospitalizations in Dubuque County, four in Jones County, three in Jackson County, two in Delaware County and none in Clayton County.
- Statewide, 382 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 70,404. There were three additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,168.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported no additional cases Monday, while the other counties did not post updates on Monday.
- Statewide, 567 new cases were reported on Monday, pushing the total to 81,760. There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,168.
- In Illinois, 1,381 new confirmed cases were reported Monday along with eight additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 250,961 cases, including 8,179 deaths. Jo Daviess County provided no new information.