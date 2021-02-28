Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 12,367.
There were no additional deaths in the county during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained at 194, the sixth-highest in the state.
Delaware County had two additional cases from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 1,850.
Clayton and Jones counties both had one additional confirmed case, increasing each county’s total to 1,597 and 2,847, respectively.
There were no additional cases in Jackson County, where the total remains 2,092.
No additional related deaths were reported for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 53, 39, 38 and 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state's outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 76 positive COVID-19 cases, but none in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 347 additional cases, for a total of 336,311.
The state reported one additional related death, for a toll of 5,471.