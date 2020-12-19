The State of Iowa's COVID-19 website continues to show no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The state website has not reported any increases in COVID-19-related deaths since at least 11 a.m. Thursday. This is likely due to lag time as the state confirms COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, 3,451 COVID-19-related deaths were recorded statewide.
Dubuque County has 37 additional confirmed cases during the time period, increasing the county's total to 10,223. The county's 14-day positivity rate continued to dip, now at 11%. The reported death toll for the county remained at 129.
Both Jackson and Delaware counties had nine additional COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today. Jackson County's total now stands at 1,713, while Delaware County is at 1,579. Jackson and Delaware counties' respective death tolls remained at 25 and 27.
Clayton County had eight new confirmed cases for a total of 1,297. The county's death toll remained at 31.
Jones County confirmed six additional cases for a total of 2,514. Its death toll remained at 35.
The state is reporting outbreaks at seven long-term-care facilities in this five county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 25 cases, an increase of two
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 22 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,862 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state's total to 265,985.