Dubuque street art competition nixed over COVID-19 concerns Telegraph Herald Aug 26, 2021 5 hrs ago A Dubuque street art event again has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Outside the Lines Art Gallery announced Wednesday that it canceled the 2021 Great Draw Street Art Competition, which was scheduled for September.Officials wrote in an online announcement that the cancellation was prompted by the local spread of the delta variant. The 2020 event also was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.Officials still plan to award their 2022 visual art scholarships and will refund people who have paid entry fees for the event, the announcement states. Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Coronavirus