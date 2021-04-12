The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Grant County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the county’s death toll to 85. It’s the first time the county has reported an additional death since April 1. There were no other additional deaths reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Twenty-two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19, during the 24-hour span, raising the county’s total to 13,024.
- Dubuque County reported 519 active COVID-19 cases, a 24-hour increase of 17.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.6% as of 5 p.m. Sunday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4%; Delaware County, 4.9%; Jackson County, 4.1%; and Jones County, 3.8%.
- The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.8%.
- The state reported that 28% of Dubuque County’s positive tests during the past week involved people ages 18 to 29. The 50 to 59 and 80 and older age groups were second, both at 15% of positive tests.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. As of Thursday, six Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized. There were three residents hospitalized each in Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Dubuque County residents requiring assistance making a vaccination appointment may call the Dubuque County Sleeves Up! Call Center at 563-690-6253. For links to all Dubuque County vaccine providers, visit dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- By 5 p.m. Sunday, 70,001 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 23.2% of the population — and an increase of 589 people in 24 hours. A figure for fully vaccinated area residents that appeared in Sunday’s TH was incorrect.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 435 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday for a total of 356,945.
- The state reported no additional related deaths, so the death toll remained 5,857.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 773,878 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 11,708 from Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, the Grant County Health Department is taking appointments for Moderna vaccination clinics this week. The first will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 15, at the Broske Center, 1155 N. Second St., Platteville. The second will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the former Lancaster Shopko building, 1625 U.S. 61. Call 608-723-6416 to reserve an appointment.
- Wisconsin reported 569 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 585,308.
- The state’s death toll increased by one, raising the total to 6,677.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,416,082 residents have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, or 24.3% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,279,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a 24-hour increase of 2,942 confirmed cases. The state reported 16 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,505.
- Illinois also reported 2,853,730 residents were fully vaccinated — 22.4% of the state’s population.