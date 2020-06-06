Question: I want to get my parents signed up to be tested for COVID-19, but they don’t have a computer or internet to access the Test Iowa website. How do I get them signed up?
Answer: People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or are known to have been exposed to the virus should contact their health care providers, according to spokeswoman Amy McCoy, of Iowa Department of Public Health.
The state’s Test Iowa initiative is open to any resident who thinks they should be tested. If people wish to be tested but do not have internet access, they can ask a family member or friend to complete the assessment for them and then go to a testing site, McCoy wrote in an email.
Health care providers also can test patients as appropriate using the services of national reference laboratories. Patients typically are charged for this kind of testing.
Question: As an employee of a nursing home, I watch the IDPH (Iowa Department of Health COVID-19) dashboard pretty closely and track the numbers in a spreadsheet. I have noticed that several nursing homes have “dropped off” the (long-term-care facility outbreak dashboard) and wondered why.
Answer: The State of Iowa tracks and releases information about long-term-care facilities in which there have been COVID-19 outbreaks, defined as at least three confirmed cases.
As of Friday afternoon, that dashboard (coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/long-term-care) listed 40 outbreaks in the state. As part of those outbreaks, there had been more than 1,500 confirmed cases, nearly 300 deaths and almost 790 people who have recovered.
But that list doesn’t include every long-term-care facility at which an outbreak has occurred, confirmed Amy McCoy, of Iowa Department of Public Health.
“If a facility no longer has an outbreak, they are removed from the list,” she wrote in an email. “That means they don’t have active cases.”
McCoy has not provided the Telegraph Herald with the number of facilities that previously had outbreaks but are no longer listed.
Question: During my walk the other day, I noticed several campers parked near the City of Dubuque Public Works Department buildings at the end of Kerper Boulevard. They appeared to be opened up and in use. Are these campers normally parked there, and who is using them?
Answer: City staff placed four campers at Dubuque’s water treatment plant on Hawthorne Street near Rhomberg Avenue as a precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, though they are not currently in use, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl.
The campers are available so that staff could shelter in place at the water treatment center if there were an elevated risk for those employees. Employees would take extra precautions at the plant and isolate in the campers when not working, Gehl wrote in an email.
The center operates 24/7 to treat and supply water, and thus provides a critical public health service, Gehl wrote.
“The city continues to consult with public health officials and monitor staff regarding the need for this precaution,” he wrote.