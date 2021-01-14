More than 3,000 Dubuque County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest data released by the state.
A total of 3,823 doses had been given to county residents as of Tuesday, the state reported on Wednesday. A total of 793 county residents are fully vaccinated after receiving the required two doses, so 2,237 residents have received one dose so far.
The number of fully vaccinated residents in Dubuque County was the fourth-highest in the state as of the last update.
The county had 305 more people fully vaccinated than the state reported on Monday and a total of 60 more people with one dose received.
The totals for neighboring counties are:
- Clayton County residents: 470 who have received one dose (an increase of 123 from the last report); 14 fully vaccinated (an increase of five)
- Delaware County residents: 672 who have received one dose (increase of 35); 34 fully vaccinated (increase of six)
- Jackson County residents: 414 who have received one dose (increase of two); 45 fully vaccinated (increase of 26)
- Jones County residents: 620 who have received one dose (increase of 15); 49 fully vaccinated (increase of 14)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported Wednesday that as of Tuesday, 9,089 people had been fully vaccinated, while another 82,601 people had received one dose so far.