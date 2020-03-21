News in your town

Federal agency to offer low-interest loans to small Iowa businesses hurt by outbreak

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Local health official: COVID-19 can be serious for younger adults, too, CDC says

Reynolds suspends property tax penalties, permits delivery or 'drive-thru' alcohol sales during pandemic

With dream wedding off (for now) due to pandemic, Dubuque couple finds silver lining

Imports of medical supplies plummet as demand in U.S. soars

Jerde: Making the best of our isolation

Quarantinis anyone? Happy hours go virtual amid virus crisis

Open for business: Eateries in SW Wisconsin, elsewhere keep customers fed amid pandemic

More local cancellations, postponements, announcements due to COVID-19 outbreak

Virus prompts US and Mexico to restrict border travel

Evers says more deaths to come in Wisconsin from coronavirus

Poland's idle restaurants send free food to medical 'heroes'

Sports briefs: USA Swimming urges delay of Tokyo Games

Bored? Here are a few digital ideas to help make this social distancing thing more bearable

Ullrich: Settling in to social distancing

Man sings 'You Are My Sunshine' to partner in care facility

Virus causing 'staggering' rise in Iowa unemployment claims

Dow drops more than 900 points, ending worst week since 2008

14 Dubuque-area nonprofits receive grants to aid pandemic response

Jule minibus, fixed-route buses to go fare-free beginning Friday

UPDATED: Iowa governor suspends property tax penalties, permits delivery or 'drive-thru' alcohol sales during pandemic

City of Dubuque temporarily suspends parking meter expiration violations

Some local colleges move to online instruction for rest of semester

'Uncharted territory:' Local experts react after pandemic-fueled stock market decline

Dubuque County property taxes due; in-person payment prohibited by virus concerns

Open for business: Highlighting 140 local eateries still serving

Latest local COVID-19 announcements, cancellations

Dubuque commission recommends $330,000 for emergency shelter, drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Woodward: A letter to our customers

With COVID-19 confirmed in Dubuque County, officials address testing, supply shortages

Just breathe: How to manage stress, anxiety amid COVID-19 chaos

McConnell plan: $1,200 payments; $1T rescue takes shape

Nation/world news in brief

People in the News: Conan using technology to return to late night

Sports briefs: Saints coach Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Trump may add strings to virus bailouts; new travel alert

Coronavirus layoffs spark surge in state jobless claims

Illinois officials: 3 more dead, 422 now positive for virus

Wisconsin prison doctor has virus, absentee ballots soar