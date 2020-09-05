Dubuque County supervisors will discuss and could vote on a proposed countywide face-covering mandate at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The three elected officials also will consider other alternatives.
The county’s Board of Health last week unanimously approved recommending such a mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic after extensive public comment, both ahead of and during its meeting.
According to Supervisor Jay Wickham, it has become one of the most contentious issues he has had to consider in his time on the board.
“I’ve received well over 100 emails, gotten many phone calls,” said Wickham, who has been on the county board since March 2016. “At this point, I would say it is at least as high profile as the ATV/UTV issue, with as much public participation. That’s good. It’s a health issue, and for many people, it’s a personal issue.”
The proposed resolution is similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council last month, and it would apply to all of the county outside of the city of Dubuque.
If the mandate is approved, people over the age of 3 would have to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, even without a written order.
This mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration, with the possibility of extension by the Board of Health.
Among the opponents to the proposed mandate are 14 Dubuque County mayors who penned a letter to the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors. They argued that the county lacks the legal authority to implement such a mandate — a contention that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also continues to make; that the effectiveness of such mandates have not been proven and that the residents in their communities already are taking appropriate steps in response to the pandemic.
Those mayors, including the leaders of Cascade, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley and Peosta, said they are not against masks, nor encouraging their constituents to wear them to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But they oppose the county mandating them, instead of just recommending them.
A mask recommendation also is back on the table for Tuesday’s supervisors meeting.
The agenda for the 10 a.m. meeting indicates it will start with a work session that “may include Dubuque County Board of Health members, Dubuque County small-town mayors and any interested Dubuque County citizens.”
After that on the agenda is consideration of two resolutions: one for a face-covering mandate and the other that would recommend face coverings.
The latter will be the same one passed over by supervisors in early August when it was deemed to be not strong enough by members of the Board of Health. It had been penned by Board of Health chairman Tom Bechen, then under the impression that his board did not have the authority to mandate face coverings. But a subsequent opinion by County Attorney C.J. May III convinced Board of Health members that the county could pass a mandate just as the City of Dubuque had.
The Board of Health based the county’s authority to mandate face coverings be worn in public on the home rule provision in the Iowa Code.
But the mayors opposed to the mandate have argued that it tramples on their own home rule authority — an argument that seemed to be gaining traction among the supervisors reached by the TH on Friday.
“I am a proponent of home rule or local control,” said Supervisor Dave Baker. “I think the small-town mayors and city councils are very capable of making their decisions, so I would like them to make their decision.”
Wickham said he had been a supporter of the City of Dubuque’s mandate and had been leaning toward supporting the one recommended by the Board of Health. But he said Friday that he wants to understand more of the mayors’ points of view.
“Part of the rationale for the mandate was home rule,” he said. “But that same local control, the 20 cities have as well. If the city councils and/or mayors would like to adopt or reject the mask mandate, I think they should be able to.”
In fact, before the Board of Health voted on the language of its eventual resolution, Wickham had sent members an email asking that it include a measure to “allow for local governments to have control in their communities” and the ability to opt out of the mandate if they thought it best.
That language did not make it into the Board of Health’s resolution. Members chose instead to mirror the City of Dubuque mandate, so as to avoid confusion. While he did not guarantee he would propose amending the resolution to include such language, Wickham said he would consider it.
“There’s members of the board (of supervisors) who are interested in revising the Board of Health’s mask mandate,” Wickham said.
Supervisor Ann McDonough did not respond to calls for comment Friday but was the first to bring the mayors’ opposition to her fellow supervisors’ attention, following a meeting of mayors she attended. Following the Board of Health’s Aug. 27 vote, she called the mandate “heavy-handed.”