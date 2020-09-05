Board of Supervisors meeting

The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the board chambers on the fourth floor of the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave.

People also can attend virtually via Zoom or by calling in. The meeting link is https://bit.ly/2FbUN6n, and the phone number is 888-788-0099.

The meeting ID is 944 4145 7717, and the passcode is 847823.