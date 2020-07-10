BELLEVUE, Iowa — The Ski Bellevue water ski show team has canceled its upcoming show due to concerns related to COVID-19.
The team announced Thursday that “the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our area” prompted the cancellation of the event on July 18. The show was to be the opening event of Ski Bellevue’s 2020 season after concerns related to COVID-19 prompted its season to be delayed.
“We are saddened by this decision, but we need to help prevent further spread in our community,” the post stated.
Ski Bellevue will continue to update fans on the status of the rest of their season, which includes scheduled shows on Aug. 1 and 15. The team also was scheduled to perform on Aug. 8 at Sabula Island City Days, but that also was canceled Thursday.