PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Crawford County Public Health Department on Saturday day recommended that all of the county’s middle and high school students move to virtual learning to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The department also recommended that schools “postpone all contact sports.”
“Our hope is if we can slow the spread, this recommendation could be lifted after our next biweekly metrics,” states a press release. “If it does not slow, we may be recommending this through the end of the year.”
The department reports that the county has had 149 new COVID-19 cases in the previous two weeks, up from 86 in the two weeks before that.
“This is the highest positivity rate we have seen yet, at 16.6%,” the release states. “We are seeing increased (numbers of) cases of health care workers as well as K-12 staff and students.”
The department reports that 60% of those infected “have no idea where they contracted the virus and were considered community spread” and that those who have tested positive as of late range from children younger than 10 to adults older than 80.
“Many cases report attending a group gathering in the days before symptoms began,” the release states.