GALENA, Ill. — Restaurants and bars in Jo Daviess County spent Monday bracing for a two-week closure ordered in response to the spread of COVID-19.
But they were not alone, as other area businesses in Iowa and Wisconsin announced their own closures or other changes in response to the virus. That included Q Casino and Hotel in Dubuque, which closed Monday night and will remain so for up to 30 days.
Locally, the ball got rolling in the wake of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Sunday order that all bars and restaurants in the state close from midnight Monday to March 30. The edict applies to all dine-in customers but allows eateries to maintain carry-out and delivery services.
Jack Coulter owns multiple eateries in Galena, including Vinny Vanucchi’s and Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub & Grill, which is in Irish Cottage Boutique Hotel.
He acknowledged he didn’t see the governor’s action coming.
“I was very surprised by it,” said Coulter. “I felt like it was a bit of a knee-jerk reaction.”
By the end of Monday afternoon, Coulter’s stance had softened. The Trump administration and federal health authorities had recommended that Americans should not gather in groups of more than 10, and multiple states had ordered restaurant and bar closures of their own.
Coulter said he was focused on “keeping as many people working as possible.”
Vinny Vanucchi’s in Galena will continue to offer pickup to customers, while the restaurant location in Dubuque will remain open. Frank O’Dowd’s will continue offering room service to hotel guests.
“We are keeping an eye on how quickly things are escalating,” he said. “The most important thing now is the safety of our customers and employees.”
As of Monday evening, the U.S. death toll was 71, with about 4,300 known cases. Meanwhile, the global death toll had exceeded 7,100.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the new virus.
‘ERRING ON SIDE OF CAUTION’
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday announced one more confirmed case of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 23. There are 47 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, a total that jumped Monday, and 105 cases in Illinois.
Announcements of area closures accelerated throughout the day.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles said he decided to close the facility after tracking the spread of COVID-19.
“There is a great deal of uncertainty surrounding this virus, and we know that we don’t have all the information at this point,” he said. “We are erring on the side of caution, and we want to stay out in front of this.”
Aviles emphasized that Q officials are crafting compensation plans for the operation’s 350 employees.
In response to a Telegraph Herald inquiry, officials said there were no immediate plans to close Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque.
Meanwhile, Castle Theatre in Manchester, Iowa, announced it would close until further notice. It is Delaware County’s only movie theater.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Brenda McDowell, the owner of Midtown Marina in East Dubuque, Ill., said she initially was “really shocked” by Pritzker’s announcement.
The swift edict forced bars and restaurants to quickly confront difficult decisions, from food inventory to employees’ questions about hours and pay, McDowell explained.
“We are going to continue to figure this out together,” she said. “We are going to brainstorm and be creative and do anything and everything possible to make sure we are there for our employees.”
Implementing a “curbside pickup” program is among the measures under consideration. McDowell also said Midtown Marina is considering the addition of “pre-made” meals available for purchase.
Even so, McDowell is concerned about the trickle-down impacts of restaurants and other businesses closing their doors. With more area residents out of work, she questions whether there will be enough consumers willing to spend their money on these new services.
“I fear that this could result in mass devastation to small businesses,” McDowell said.
GETTING READY
In Wisconsin and Iowa, those in the food and beverage industry are preparing to face sweeping changes of their own.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, a move that will force bars and restaurants to limit their number of customers.
Prior to Evers’ announcement, Badger Bros. Coffee closed its cafe at 10 E. Main St. in Platteville “until further notice.” Co-owner Austin McCourt anticipated that such closures soon could be mandated statewide.
“We wanted to close it on our own terms instead of waiting for the inevitable,” said McCourt, who emphasized that the drive-thru location on Business U.S. 151 would remain in operation.
Owners of River Ridge Brewing in Bellevue, Iowa, announced Sunday that they temporarily closed their taproom.
“We are very community-minded, and we care about the people who come in here,” said co-owner Nic Hockenberry. “We wanted to get out and lead by example.”
Even so, Hockenberry acknowledged that the decision wasn’t an easy one, especially as River Ridge gears up for an expansion of its Bellevue operations.
“We know this is going to cause some financial hardship, and it makes us a little bit nervous,” he said.
NEW NORMAL
At one East Dubuque business, the generosity of customers took some of the sting out of the recent changes.
A group ordered 120 meals from The Other Side to be delivered to Dubuque Rescue Mission today.
Cook Michelle Mulgrew said the gesture will alleviate some of the financial pain.
“Hopefully, the community will support us with some of the new things we will be doing,” she said.
In addition to offering curbside pickup, The Other Side is implementing a new lunch delivery program.
As owners of local restaurant and entertainment venues adjust to new realities, many speculated about the duration of imposed shutdowns.
McDowell, of Midtown Marina, said she is convinced that the forced closure of Illinois restaurants will extend beyond March 30.
“It feels like it is going to be longer than two weeks,” she said. “The school system right across the river (in Iowa) is closed a month. I think when you look at what is going on in other states and in our country, we are looking at a longer closure.”